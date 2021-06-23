Sunny Leone Is 'relaxing On The Job' In This Short Video; Watch

Actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to share a short video of her relaxing on set which is truly unmissable. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared a short video of her on the sets and it is too cute to miss. In the video, the actor can be seen relaxing on the set as she lies down on the floor. She is seen donning an olive green jumpsuit and black boots. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “relaxing on the job”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how much fun the actor was having, while some could not stop gushing over the same. One of the users wrote, “so pretty”. Another user wrote, “aww. You really need a break”. Some users also commented with many emotions. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sunny Leone is an avid Instagram user who frequently posts photos of herself on the social media platform. The actress had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from one of her photoshoots on Instagram. Sunny stated in the video that she would do anything for the perfect click. Sunny Leone is currently filming Splitsvilla X3 for the reality show. Take a look.

On the work front

Sunny Leone was most recently seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she appeared in the song Battiyan Bujhaado. Sunny will make her debut in Bangladeshi films with the film Bikkhov, in which she will appear in a song. Aside from that, Sunny Leone will make her Malayalam film debut in Rangeela, in which she plays the lead role. She's currently filming for the same project. Sunny Leone is also currently filming for the Malayalam film Shero, as well as the Vadivudaiyan-directed Tamil film Veeramadevi, in which she plays the title role. She is also shooting for the Hindi-Telugu bilingual films Koka Kola and Helen. The actor will appear in a song in both the upcoming Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and the Kannada film Kotigobba 3.

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.