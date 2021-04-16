Sunny Leone Learns New Boxing Technique But With ‘mask On’, Says "safety Over Comfort"

Sunny Leone has been taking all the safety measures in the Covid-19 pandemic. The Jism 2 actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 16, to share a video of her from the boxing training session geared up in a mask to ensure safety. She was practising a technique in which she was seen circling at one place several times and then continuing with the boxing. Sunny sported all-black athleisure wear and a pair of white sneakers.

She had a mask on in the entire training which she said was difficult during the session but her safety trumped comfort. She revealed the reason behind the boxing technique and about wearing a mask in the caption and wrote "Dont always post workout videos but I thought this was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and get dizzy. I’m no fighter but was fun to try this. Lol thanks Arif. Oh and btw it’s more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment".

Check out Sunny Leone's boxing video wearing a mask and fans' reaction

Sunny Leone's fans were quick to comment on the post, with some appreciating her effort for safety while most of them complimenting her look. One of them wrote "Finally something interesting" with a halo face emoticon. The other left compliments like "Fantastic", "wow", "gorgeous" and many such comments.

A look at Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram

Right before uploading the boxing video, Sunny Leone added a string on images of her in a polka dot outfit. She was seen wearing black trousers and a coat with huge white polka dots on it and paired it with a simple white t-shirt. She accessorized with hand-cursor-shaped earrings and a simple locket. She opted for minimalistic make-up and wore only lipstick and black eyeliner. To complete her look she paired her outfit with colourful sneakers.

Sunny Leone recently celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber. To mark the anniversary, Leone shared a picture of them together in which she was seen resting on her husband's shoulder as they both looked at the camera. Sunny also penned a note for him and wrote "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you, baby!!".

Promo Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

