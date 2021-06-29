Sunny Leone Leaves Fans In Awe By Sharing Her 'A' Game; See Post

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram and shared a new picture in which she can be seen dressed in a bright-coloured outfit. In her caption, she revealed how she is bringing the best in her and has left no stones unturned. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post below.

A look at Sunny Leone's 'A' game

Sunny Leone shared a picture in which she wore a one-piece that consisted of numerous colours, coming up to her stomach, whereas the rest of it was black and shiny. She paired her look with a neon jacket and black boots as she raised one of her legs in the air. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and she posed towards the camera with a candid look while her hands were also raised in the air. She captioned her post by writing, “Bring your ‘A’ game !!!” Her post was loaded with multiple hearts and fire emojis.

A look at Sunny Leone's "new night timepass"

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of her weekend workout by sharing pictures and a video of herself and her husband taking up night cycling around the streets of Mumbai. In the pictures, Sunny and Daniel Weber posed along with Australian model and actor Amy Aela and Phas Gaye Re Obama actor Ranjan Chhabra and Ebrahim during their cycling trip. She also shared a video in which they can be seen cycling on the roads.

In the post, Sunny can be seen wearing a pink loose sporty t-shirt, along with printed tracks and a cap while her hair was tied. On the other hand, her husband wore an olive green tee and black tracks. In her caption, she wrote, “New night time pass time with friends and new friends @dirrty99 @ebulution @ranjanchhabra @amyaela. Thanks @viralbhayani for the vid :)” Check out Sunny Leone's photos and the video below.

More about Sunny Leone

On the work front, Sunny is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla X3 along with Rannvijay Singha. She will soon be seen making a special appearance with a song in the Kannada movie Kotigobba 3 and the Bollywood movie The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

(IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM)

