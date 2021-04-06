Sunny Leone Misses Being 'goofy' On 'Splitsvilla 13' Sets, Urges People To 'stay Home'

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback pictures from the sets of the television reality show, Splitsvilla Season 13. Amid the second wave of the pandemic in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew with strict restrictions and has also urged people to stay home. Following the Maharashtra lockdown protocols, Sunny Leone shared that she misses being on the sets of the show where she could get all 'goofy'.

Sunny Leone misses being 'goofy' on sets

As seen in Sunny Leone's Instagram post. the actor stunned in an all-black outfit. She wore a sporty t-shirt dress that had Scooby-doo's graphic print design. Sporting a thick yellow belt with the outfit, Sunny donned a pair of multi-coloured Nike shoes. Here, the star opted for a tight ponytail hairdo and sported black cat-eyed sunglasses. For glam, Sunny Leone opted for a nude makeup look and accessorised it with yellow loop earrings.

Sharing throwback pictures from the sets Splitsvilla Season 13, the star said, "Miss being #Goofy on sets â˜ºï¸!!". She also urged her fans to stay at home during the pandemic situation. As mentioned in Sunny Leone's Instagram caption, the actor is dressed in Closet Hues' outfit and was styled by Hitendra Kapopara. Sunny's hair and makeup were done by Tomas Moucka.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sunny Leone went gaga over the pictures. One of the users wrote, "Why so cute", while another added, "Million-dollar smile! I think it’s booty-full How are you always so perfect? You’re Stunning! @sunnyleone". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Sunny Leone's next film

On the work front, Sunny Leone has several films lined up for the upcoming year. She will be seen in a special dance performance in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Helmed by Ramesh Thete, it stars Arjun Rampal, Digangana Suryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Govind Namdev and many others. She also boats the cast ensemble of films like Veeramadevi, Rangeela (making her Malayalam movie debut), Shero, Koka Kola, Helen and Kotigobba 3.

