Sunny Leone Moves Into New Home With Family, Shares Beautiful Pics From Celebrations

Actress Sunny Leone has finally moved into her new paradise with husband Daniel Webber and three children, Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. The actress who was quite excited about her new home took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of it while organizing a small pizza party for the family. Apart from sharing pictures, the actress also penned a heartwarming note where she opened about the “new chapter” in her life.

In one of the pictures, Daniel is seen carrying Sunny Leone in his arms as they entered the house. More photos show the whole family snacking on pizza. "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The family got good wishes from Sunny's friends and fans. "Oh wow! Congratulations," wrote Rannvijay Singha, who hosts Splitsvilla with Sunny. Giogia Adriani wrote, "Cutos congrats."

The couple has been married for 10 years after they first met at a club in Las Vegas. On their anniversary recently, Daniel gifted her a diamond necklace. Sharing a video of herself showing off the present, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!”

Meanwhile, recently the actress opened up about returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Hindustan Times. The Laila Main Laila actress while sharing her thought said that she is no different from anybody and that she has children at home. Though she is a working mother and her husband works as well, they are doing everything to provide for their family. Sunny shares that sitting at home is not going to solve anything if they cannot sustain a certain type of living like everybody else.

IMAGE: SUNNYLEONE/Instagram

