Sunny Leone Needs An 'army' To Fit Her Into A Dress, Shares Hilarious BTS Video

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never fails to crack her fans up with the hilarious behind-the-scenes videos and pictures that she shares from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla. On May 23, the Tera Intezaar actor took to her Instagram to share a video of her trying to fit in a dress. Since she was unable to do so, her team whom she called her ‘army’ came to help her and tried various hack to get her into the dress.

Sunny Leone's latest video

In the video shared by Sunny, she is seen donning a yellow dress. Her hair is left open and styled in curls. But her team is unable to zip the dress. Sunny also is heard encouraging her team to try their best and also jokingly says that they are ‘not strong enough’. One of them suggests that only the strongest among them will be able to pull the zip of the dress as another suggests applying wax on it. While sharing the video, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Takes an army to make a gown look perfect!!”

As soon as Sunny Leone's video was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to drop comments on it. Some have commented using the laughing emojis while many others have complemented the actor’s looks. See their reactions below.

A look into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Before this, the 40-year-old actor shared an adorable boomerang video of her doing the ‘peekaboo’ step. She is donning a dark green flared gown. It was tied in the front using laces and the gown had loose lacy sleeves. Sunny’s hair is left open and side-parted. Her look is accessorised with a large ring that sits on her fingers. Sunny is giving a wide smile to the camera throughout the video. After the video was shared, Sunny’s fans showered a lot of love on the video. One of them called her ‘cutie’ while another called her ‘beautiful’.

On the work front:

Sunny is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the movie Rangeela this year. The movie is helmed by Santhosh Nair who has previously directed the comedy thriller Money Ratnam. Other cast members of the movie include g Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody.

