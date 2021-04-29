Sunny Leone Opens Up On Her Skincare Routine For Pandemic Summer, Shares Fitness Mantra

Sunny Leone shared some easy to go beauty tips that anybody can follow to have healthy and radiant skin. She also opened up on how one can take care of the skin while wearing masks for a long time in an exclusive interview with Republic World. She gave a brief sneak peek into her fitness mantra. Read ahead to know more.

Sunny Leone’s skincare routine during the pandemic

Sunny speaks about maintaining her skin during the pandemic and says,

I think with the summers coming, it’s going to be very difficult for everyone to maintain healthy looking skin because we have to wear masks and we’re sweating underneath it. So, what I do is carry two-three masks, usually these disposable ones so I can just throw them away or have the ones that I wash keeping those near me and once I feel like two-three hours have passed, I wear another one. You just keep continuing this process because the mask is going to hold all that sweat and oil and that’s what rubs against your skin. So, keeping a toner by and cleaning my face during the day, all that is very important to do. So, that’s how I maintain my skincare routine during this pandemic. Other than that, the daily task is finding something that works for you. It doesn’t have to be super expensive. It just needs to be clean and healthy and something that’s going to keep all the dirt out of your face. Just make sure you use sun-block every single day before stepping out.

One makeup product that Sunny Leone wouldn’t step out without

Sunny Leone revealed her go-to makeup product and said,

Something that I wouldn’t step out without would be mascara. I love our Starstruck mascara so much that I don’t think I would be able to live without it. It really does make a huge difference even if I have no other makeup on.

Sunny Leone’s fitness mantra

Speaking of her fitness regime, the actor said,

My fitness mantra would be that there are no holidays or day-offs. Fitness is a lifestyles and not something that you wait for the weekend to end and then start. So, I really do believe in that.

(Promo Image source: Sunny Leone's Instagram)