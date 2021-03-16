Sunny Leone Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her 'big Little Brother’ Rannvijay Singha

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha has turned a year older today, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To mark this day, the One Night Stand actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a series of pictures as she goes on to wish her ‘big little brother’ Rannvijay Singha as he celebrates his birthday today. Sunny penned a heartfelt note for her co-host where she went on to share lots of love and blessing on him. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared pictures of her and Rannvijay that are truly unmissable. In the pictures, the duo can be seen striking some fun and quirky poses that are sure to leave fans smiling. Sunny can be seen donning a marron one-sided top along with a light coloured floral skirt. She completed her look with a one-sided wavy hairdo, heart-shaped sunglasses, pink sneakers and dewy makeup. Rannvijay, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans along an olive green jacket. He completed the look with a black cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a sweet birthday note to her co-host. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my big little brother @rannvijaysingha !!Wish you all the love and happiness this year. As we both know it’s going to be the beet year ahead! God Bless you Brother”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users penned some sweet wishes for the birthday boy, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Aww, this is such adorable pics. Love it”. Another one wrote, “Happy birthday, you”. Many also commented with lots of heart, fire and love-struck emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share a fun picture with Rannvijay Singha where they posed with their hands wide open. Sunny can also be seen reaching out to fix Rannvijay's hair in the next images, with big smiles on their faces, as the actor moves his head away from her side. 'Show time!' Sunny captioned the photo. 'And if only Rannvijay could stay still while she fixed his hair,' she wrote. Take a look.

