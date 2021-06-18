Sunny Leone Poses In Front Of Gorgeous Backdrop, Leaves Fans In Awe

On June 18, 2021, Sunny Leone took to her social media platforms like Twitter, and Instagram and posted a photo of hers where a lake and a hill formed her backdrop. She captioned the photo "Is this 6ft apart?" The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor was seen sporting a black Adidas sweatshirt. She paired it with a pair of navy blue denims and had her hair tied up in a pony. This photo that she recently posted had a lot of followers asking her in which setting she was. Her photo was well-received by all her followers and fans who called her "beautiful" and said that she made their day.

Is this 6ft apart ? 😷 pic.twitter.com/PQ2qEpBu5x — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) June 18, 2021

Reaction to Sunny Leone's photos

Sunny Leone's latest social media post has more than 270 thousand likes across all social media platforms, within a short span of its posting. The Ek Paheli Leela actor saw comments that said she was the most beautiful woman they had ever seen. Some comments even jokingly asked her to wear a mask given she was outdoors. Some of her followers who were in awe of the location that she was in, asked her to reveal which place it was but it seemed like Sunny would rather not reveal it so soon. A few of her fans said that she made their morning with this beautiful picture and that she was looking really amazing here.

Sunny Leone's latest ventures

Sunny Leone was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she made an appearance in the song Battiyan Bujhaado. Sunny will now make her debut in Bangladeshi films, with the movie Bikkhov, where she will be seen in a song. Apart from this Sunny Leone will be making a debut in Malayam films with the movie Rangeela, where she plays a lead role. She is currently filming for the same. Sunny Leone is also currently filming for the Malayalam movie Shero, and the Vadivudaiyan directorial Tamil movie Veeramadevi where she is playing the title role. She is also filming for Koka Kola, and Helen, both of which are Hindi and Telugu bilingual films. Apart from this, she will be appearing for a song in the upcoming Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and the upcoming Kannada film Kotigobba 3.

