Sunny Leone Poses With Her Entourage While Shooting For 'MTV Splitsvilla X3'; See Pictures

Indian model and actor Sunny Leone is known for her works in Bollywood films and songs. The actor made her debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012 and later grabbed several offers for movie and songs. She has been featured in various Bollywood movies including Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Raagini MMS Returns, and Shootout At Wadala. Sunny is also the co-host of the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone's entourage

Sunny Leone in Kerala is shooting for Splitsvilla X3 season 13 episodes with Ranvijay Singha. Sunny recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of her on Poovar Island Resort in Kerala, with her entourage. She is being seen with a group of people including her assistant and stylist. The actor captioned the series of pictures as 'The Entourage' and later mentioned credits for her outfit and makeup. Sunny Leone's outfit by Disha Sharma contained a black blouse and a long skirt. The actor was styled by Hitendra Kapopara while her hair and makeup were done by Thomas Moucka and Jeetihairstylist. She wore Star Struck by Sunny Leone's makeup and Devanshi Renu Jewel's earrings.

While fans are drooling over Sunny Leone's outfit and style, many of them rushed to the comment section of the photo to show their love. Many of them commented with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis while some wrote 'wow' on the pictures. Within a few hours, the post garnered thousands of likes and comments.

The actor who often shares pictures in Poovar Island Resort began shooting for the 13th season of the show in January 2021. The show premiered on March 6, 2021, on MTV. Sunny Leone has been a part of the show since 2014.

Sunny Leone recently also shared another series of pictures posing in a white t-shirt and a green skirt. The actor flaunted the outfit by Kavya Singh Kundu and Meraki Couture in the picture while wearing Bellofox sunglasses. She also owns Star Struck cosmetics and used the same while shooting.

Promo Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

