Sunny Leone Posts Hilarious Video On People Holidaying In Mountains Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jism 2 actress Sunny Leone has been entertaining her online fans with hilarious Instagram reels. The actress also has a penchant for following all the popular internet trends while adding her own comical touch to them. Recently, Leone took to her Instagram to slam the netizens vacationing in the mountains.

Sunny Leone trolls revenge tourism

The 40-year-old actress made headlines after uploading a hilarious video of her running and crashing into one of the team members. Hopping on the famous internet trend of playing unfortunate accident videos with Dioses Oh No, Oh No, Oh No, the actress gave the trend her own twist to send out a strong message on revenge travel practices in the country. While the COVID-19 cases are on an all-time high in the nation, many netizens are breaking free from the protocol to travel across the country in major tourist attraction places in large numbers.

Addressing the same, Sunny harshly called out the people vacationing in the mountains with her video. She asked her fans to stay home and assured them the mountains are not going anywhere anytime soon. Asking netizens to not behave like 'idiots' She wrote, 'Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere..neither should you!! #SunnyLeone #dontbeanidiot #StayHome #StaySafe'. Netizens were also quick to applaud the actress for her efforts of spreading awareness about the critically rising Covid-19 conditions in the country.

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone Instagram

More on Sunny Leone's Instagram videos and posts

Amassing a following of over 42 million followers on Instagram, the actress actively updates her fans on her professional and personal life. Often sharing goofy videos and pictures on her social media, Leone recently took to her Instagram to ask her fans to guess the name of the song she was grooving along to. In another post, she commended a fan edit dedicated to her traditional looks with the caption, 'Loved this new desi version of the Drop!!'. In another post, she trolled the rising fuel prices in the country with a picture of her with a bicycle with the caption, 'When it's finally crossed ₹100...you gotta take care of your health!!'.

IMAGE- PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.