Sunny Leone Practices Driving To Shoot Car Chase Sequence For 'Shero'; Watch

Sunny Leone is ready to deliver to shoot for a chase sequence. The Bollywood actor recently shared a video of herself driving a car, practising her driving skills to shoot for a car chase sequence. This car chase sequence is for Sunny Leone’s upcoming film, Shero. Sunny’s fans were thrilled to see this video and even expressed the same in the Instagram post’s comment section.

Sunny Leone practices her driving skills for Shero’s chase sequence

Sunny Leone is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for her film, Shero. The Bollywood actor, as mentioned earlier, shared a video of herself practising her four-wheeler driving skills. She was doing so to shoot for a car chase sequence in her upcoming psychological thriller, Shero. Along with the video, Sunny wrote, “Who even needs to learn how to drive properly”.

She further added, “Prepping for Chase sequence”. Sunny Leone did not forget to add #Shero. Take a look at Sunny Leone’s Instagram post below.

As mentioned earlier, Sunny Leone’s fans showered immense love on this post. Sunny’s Instagram post was flooded with plenty of likes and comments. Take a look at some of these comments on Sunny Leone’s Instagram post below.

Sunny Leone to star in psycho thriller ‘Chase’

Sunny Leone took to social media nearly a month ago and shared a motion poster of her upcoming film, Shero. In the poster, a little boy is sitting on a staircase in the background. Soon Sunny Leone’s face appears upside down in the frame. Moreover, Sunny’s face is battered with plenty of wounds, thus adding intrigue to the film’s plot.

Along with the post, Sunny wrote, “So excited to be part of #SHERO a psychological thriller!” She added that the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Sunny Leone’s upcoming film Shero has been produced by Ansari P of Ikigai Motion Pictures. The film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan.

In a recent media interaction, Sunny Leone revealed how she has prepped for the film. During the interaction, Sunny said that she has been attending several workshops to hone her craft and improve her linguist skills. Moreover, she has also been watching plenty of psychological thrillers and cult classic movies to help her with her character.

