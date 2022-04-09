Sunny Leone Recalls Wedding Day With Daniel Weber, Says Opened Envelopes To Pay For Bills

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are enjoying their 11th wedding anniversary. The actress took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to wish her husband a very happy wedding anniversary in a most creative way. Sunny tossed down an unseen photo from the wedding ceremony and walked down memory lane, recalling what went wrong on their big day.

Sunny Leone recalls how she had no money for her wedding

Sunny and Daniel are pictured seated in what appears to be a Gurudwara in her post. Daniel can be seen in cream and maroon ethnic wear, while the actor chose a crimson lehenga and heavy jewellery. Sunny Leone also shared a photo of herself with the picture, recalling how she was broke at her wedding. In addition, the actress stated that she had to open wedding envelopes in order to pay for their reception party. "A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share,” she wrote this long caption along with the picture.

‘Ek Paheli Leela’ actor further added, “I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!."

Fans expressed their affection for Sunny Leone and Daniel in the comments section shortly after she posted the picture. "You both know what, you're both the most gorgeous people in the world, with lovely hearts," one of the fans wrote.

Sunny uploaded another cool snapshot of herself with her hubby just before she posted her wedding picture with her husband Daniel. Sunny can be seen smiling and laughing as she carries Daniel on her back. "Happy Anniversary, Baby!" she captioned the photo. "Here's to living our best life with one other and being ourselves. Lots of masti, love, and spending the rest of my life with you! - Wifey!" wrote the actor.

On the work front

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in MX Player’s 'Anamika' where she was seen playing the role of a secret agent. The show also starred Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in key roles.