Sunny Leone Reminds Everyone That She Is 'The OG BabyDoll' In Her Latest Video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's Instagram recently featured a video in which the actress reminded her fans and followers that she was the original 'Baby Doll'. Sunny Leone's Baby Doll song is one of the most popular songs and has almost 100 million views on Youtube. Take a look at Sunny Leone's video here.

Sunny Leone, in the video shared on her reel, was seen doing the hook step and dancing to the tunes of her famous song Baby Doll. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a sparkly black and silver dress. The Jism 2 actress wrote "The OG #Babydoll" in her captions. Sunny was recently seen shaking a leg and performing at a recent awards ceremony. Sunny Leone's Baby Doll song was an instant hit back in 2014 which boosted her popularity. The singers of the song are Meet Bros Anjjan and Kanika Kapoor.

Fans quickly filled Sunny Leone's Instagram comment section with hearts and fire emoticons. Most of the fans called the actress stunning and praised her beauty. One fan wrote that Sunny will also remain the baby doll. Another fan left a comment saying that their baby doll was back.

A few days back, Sunny had shared a video in the same outfit in which she showed her transitions from casual to glam. The actress was seen grooving to the latest song Nadiyon Paar as she showed her transition. In the captions, she asked her fans if they were ready for her performance at the awards ceremony.

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2. She was then seen in Ekta Kapoor's horror movie Ragini MMS 2, which was a sequel to the hit movie Ragini MMS. She has since then appeared in various movies like One Night Stand, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. In 2018, Sunny's biopic named Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone was released on Zee5. It showed the actress' journey from being an adult film star to a Bollywood star.

