Sunny Leone Reveals Her Favourite Food, Vacation And Person Ft. Daniel Weber; WATCH

One Night Stand actress Sunny Leone, known for her quirky personality on social media and reality shows, took to her Instagram to drop an interesting reel. Giving a small glimpse into all her favourite things in life, the actress adorably danced her way through the video and even mentioned her husband. Check out Sunny Leone's Instagram video and the fans going gaga over her.

Sunny Leone reveals her favourite things

Donning a stylish pastel blue matching set, the actress revealed her 'types' in the video by choosing one favourite thing over another. With Tesher's Jalebi Baby playing in the background, Sunny danced her way through the video revealing that she loves pizza more than salad, beach more than hiking, India more than the USA, and loves shoes and heels equally. Sunny Leone's husband made a special appearance in the video winning against Hrithik Roshan for the actress. Sunny simply captioned the video writing, 'My Favs'.

Netizens' reaction to Sunny Leone's Instagram reel

Fans in the comment section could not help but swoon at the sight of Sunny Leone adorably dancing throughout the video. Many fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emoji as the video was played thousands of times. Some fans also complimented the actress's casual yet stylish look in the video.

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone IG

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Married since 2011, the couple has three kids together and shares several glimpses into their private life for their fans. Recently, Sunny made headlines after sharing a super fun video of her dancing her heart out with her husband Daniel Weber. She wrote, 'Anyone can dance to Good music , doesn’t mean music makes everyone a good dancer'. In another post, the couple contributed to aid the poor stricken with the pandemic by distributing food at a food drive.

On the occasion of Mother's day, the actress shared an adorable family photo including her three kids in the frame. In the lengthy caption, the actress paid tribute to all the mothers around the world and shared a memory of a vacation with her family. Here is another dancing video of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

IMAGE- SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

