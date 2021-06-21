Sunny Leone Reveals What Her 'second Job' Could Be, As She Devours Her Salad

On June 21, 2021, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor Sunny Leone took to her social media platforms and posted a video where she was seen enjoying her salad. She captioned the video saying "My second job . . #SunnyLeone #foodie #OnSets" expressing her love for food. Sunny implied that her second job on sets was being a foodie and that she loved it. Fans that she would nail it either way as they saw the post. Catch Sunny Leone's video from her Instagram right here:

Reactions to Sunny Leone's second job

Fans reacted to Sunny's post with comments that read "Gorgeous" and said that her second job was as adorable as she was. They went on to tell the Ek Paheli Leela actor that they loved her, and couldn't get enough of her. They called Sunny a "Cutie" and said that she would be able to pull off the job of being a foodie, extremely adorably. Most of her fans dropped into the comments section with heart emojis and heart eyes. Some fans even commented saying "Awesome😍" on the video, as they gushed over the video. The video that Sunny posted a few hours back, already has over 600 thousand likes across all social media platforms.

Sunny Leone's latest ventures

Sunny Leone was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she made an appearance in the song Battiyan Bujhaado. Sunny will now make her debut in Bangladeshi films, with the movie Bikkhov, where she will be seen in a song. Apart from this, Sunny Leone will be making a debut in Malayam films with the movie Rangeela, where she plays a lead role. She is currently filming for the same. Sunny Leone is also currently filming for the Malayalam movie Shero, and the Vadivudaiyan directorial Tamil movie Veeramadevi where she is playing the title role. She is also filming for Koka Kola, and Helen, both of which are Hindi and Telugu bilingual films. Apart from this, she will be appearing for a song in the upcoming Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and the upcoming Kannada film Kotigobba 3.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM, SUNNY LEONE TWITTER

