Sunny Leone Reveals What She Is Like Before Her First Cup Of Coffee; View Hilarious Video

Sunny Leone's Instagram followers, through one of her recent posts, got to see what is the actor and dancer actually like before she has her first cup of coffee. In the post, Sunny Leone can be seen following the choreography of her upcoming performance at an award function half-heartedly and with a straight face, while the background dancers look as if they are more spot-on with the same. One can hear the organizers or the choreographer in the background while Leone goes about listening to instructions. She can be seen wearing an all-blue outfit that is completed with a bun, similar to that of a Disney princess.

As is known to her fans, Sunny Leone is an active social media user and influencer. As of this writing, Sunny Leone's Instagram following stands at around 44.9 million. A majority of Sunny Leone's photos are her selfies, her endorsements, and announcements of the new products that are being frequently added to her skincare brand, Starstruck by Sunny Leone.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone, approximately five-and-a-half months ago, came back to Mumbai. The actor was last seen in her own biographical show on Zee5, namely Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. Back in the day, she has hinted at the beginning of a "new adventure" through her Instagram account on the day she boarded the flight for Mumbai. The actor, model, and businesswoman flew back from LA after spending a period of six months in the states due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, accompanied the artist on her journeys as well.

About Sunny Leone's movies and TV shows:

The list of Sunny Leone's movies includes the likes of Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Beiimaan Love, and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. As far as Sunny Leone's body of work is concerned, she was last seen in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The web series in question is a Zee5 original. The web series comprises of 20 episodes. The show has been directed by Aditya Datt.