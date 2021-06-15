Sunny Leone Reveals What She Is Like "in Front Of The Paparazzi" With A Fun Video; Watch

Sunny Leone's Instagram family quite recently got to see a glimpse of what the actor, dancer and entrepreneur is like in front of the paparazzi through one of the videos that were posted by her most recently on her Instagram. In the video in question, she can be seen wearing a sunflower yellow dress and dancing to the tune of Spanish music while the text in the middle of the same, which reads "me in front of the paparazzi" holds its ground. The actor can be seen having slowly and steadily dancing away and looking away from the camera as well. The video can be found below.

Sunny Leone on what she's like in front of the paparazzi:

The above video grabbed the attention of many netizens, which subsequently caused them to take to the comments section of the same and express their thoughts regarding it. The comments that will follow essentially see Sunny Leone's Instagram followers showering love and adoration on the actor. Some of those comments can be found below:

Netizens react to Sunny Leone's latest Instagram video:

Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone came back to Mumbai a little over seven months ago. The actor was last seen in her own biographical show on Zee5, namely Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The actor, model, and businesswoman flew back from LA after spending a period of six months in the states due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, accompanied the artist on her journeys as well. As far as Sunny Leone's current professional commitments are concerned, she can be seen as the co-host of MTV's Splitsvilla Season 13. More information regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A peek into the library of Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram:

