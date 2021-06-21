Sunny Leone Says Anything For 'perfect Click' As She Rides A Boat

Sunny Leone is quite an avid user of Instagram and often shares pictures of herself on social media. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a BTS video from one of her photoshoots. While sharing the video, Sunny wrote that she could do anything for the perfect click. Sunny Leone is currently shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla X3.

Sunny Leone shares how she gets the 'perfect click'

In the video, Sunny was seen sitting on a boat as she posed for the camera. The actress could be seen wearing a pink attire with her hair in wavy curls. While sharing the video Sunny wrote, "Anything to get that perfect click."

Fans were all hearts for the BTS video of Sunny and left heart emoticons along with the fire emoji in the comments section.

Sunny Leone wishes husband Daniel Webber on Father's day

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram and shared a family photo as she wished her husband Daniel Webber on father's day. The actress wrote that she and their kids were lucky to have him as their father and also thanked him for always putting them first. Sunny's caption read "Happy Fathers Day @dirrty99 the children and I are so lucky to have such an amazing Papa!! You always put us first and go above and beyond showing us so much love!! Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts!!"

Sunny Leone reveals her favourite things

Sunny Leone shared a fun video in which she could be seen doing the This or That challenge. In the video, Sunny was given the option to choose between two things and she had to choose her favourite. Sunny chose Pizza over Salad as her favourite food, India over the USA, and loves shoes and heels equally. Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Webber made a special appearance in the video winning against Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be making her Tamil debut with a historical drama and war film through the Veeramadevi. Sunny will be playing the role of the title character Veeramadevi alongside Navdeep in the lead role. The movie will also feature Nassar and Srinath in supporting roles.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM