Sunny Leone Sends Gift To Shehnaaz Gill, Here's How Latter Reacted To ‘wonderful’ Present

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared a picture of the gift she received from the One Night Stand actor, Sunny Leone. The latter sent a hamper to the Fly actor which included products from her own makeup brand, Star Struck by Sunny Leone. After receiving the same, Shehnaaz thanked her friend for the ‘wonderful gift’ and wrote, “I love makeup and I loved this.” It was in 2018 when Leone had shared a BTS video and had revealed that she was shooting for her cosmetic line. As of today, her brand has launched several different cosmetic products.

Sunny sends a gift to Shehnaaz

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha dropped the video of his brand new song titled Little Star on May 10. The new song follows the story of a female cop, who falls for a wanted criminal. Little Star is directed by Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal. The video also features Giorgia Andriani in the lead role. With this song, Gill donned the producer's hat. She shared a glimpse of the same and assured fans that they will love it. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "It's an amazing song, welcome to Shehnaaz Gill as a producer. You are multi-talented."

Sunny, on the other hand, has been in the headlines as her post on Mother's Day garnered massive love from fans. She mentioned that she celebrated the special day with hubby Daniel Weber and kids - Nisha, Noah and Asher. The actor revealed that they managed to make her day amazing, despite a complete lockdown in Kerala. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal."

On the work front, Sunny has been shooting for Splitsvilla X3 in Poovar Island Resort, Kerala; whereas, Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram gives a peek into her upcoming ventures. She will be seen in the upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, which marks her debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal.

(IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE/ SHEHNAAZ GILL'S INSTAGRAM)

