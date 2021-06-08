Sunny Leone Shares Her 'Aata Majhi Satakli' Moment From The Sets Of Her New Movie

Sunny Leone has been keeping her fans entertained by sharing BTS videos from her show or movie sets. On June 8, the actor took to her Instagram to share a BTS video where she is seen performing a stunt. In the video, Sunny Leone is suspended in the air with safety ropes when the director instructs to hold Sunny in the air as another actor lies on the floor. The director then instructs Sunny to say the dialogue.

She says the dialogue but stops midway as she fumbles to remember the dialogue. As the video ends, Sunny is spotted looking at the crew with a confused facial expression. The actor was performing the stunt on the sets of her upcoming movie Shero. She is currently shooting in Kerala for this Sreejith Vijayan directorial. Sunny Leone is the leading lady in this Malayalam film. The movie would be released in all languages alongside Malayalam. The actor shared the story with the caption, "Aata Majhi Satakli".

Sunny Leone's Instagram video received a good response as soon as it was uploaded. Fans lauded her by posting several heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. There are more than one million views on Sunny Leone's latest post.

Sunny Leone distributes Vegan meals in Mumbai with husband Daniel

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber, and actor Amy Aela collaborated with 'Million Dollar Vegan India' to distribute "1000 vegan meals", across Mumbai, to some families and children. The celebrity couple was spotted supplying food boxes to the needy in Bandra and other locations in the city to support the NGO with their goal to "#TakePandemicOffTheMenu". In a statement at the event, Sunny Leone said, "We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead".

The paparazzi captured the duo distributing food to the kids and other needy people in the suburbs. Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram to share pictures from the campaign event. Sunny wrote, "Today’s journey started here at @earthcafewaterfield where 1000 vegan meals were made. With my best friend @dirrty99 and my brother @hitendrakapopara, Ishika (17yr old) @amyaela from @milliondollarvegan @milliondollarvegan_india team and my team."

She added, "I am proud to be associated with Million Dollar Vegan and help support something I believe in. Which is hoping to make an impact on someone’s life even if it’s just for a moment." She also said, "I know what I have done today is nowhere close to what others have done for people and humanity but every day I will try my best to be the best kindest human to people and animals everywhere. Love you all so much and please be safe!"

