Sunny Leone Shares Her Hilarious Reaction When "mom Makes Paneer And Not Tinde"

Sunny Leone has shared quite a few of her dance videos on Instagram in the past, which have received good response from her fans. However, the latest video that she has shared is different from the rest. The new video contains several clips which show Sunny dancing at various locations to a popular pop song using amusing props. She even made a comic reference to vegetables in this video, which took no time in receiving all kinds of amused reactions from her fans.

Watch Sunny Leone's latest dance video

Sunny Leone is known to be one of the active Bollywood celebrities on social media. The actor shared her new dance video just a short while ago on Instagram, where she has made reference to ‘Paneer’ and ‘Tinde’. In the video, she is seen shaking a leg on singer Sean Paul’s hit song Temperature on various locations using different props. The video says at the beginning, “When mom makes Paneer and not Tinde”. In the video, she is seen using a table tennis racket to ‘sing’ the song and then she further performs with a bicycle.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Sunny also wrote in the caption, “When life gives you Paneer instead of Tinde!!”. She further asked her fans about their own favourite food. Her fans promptly started reacting to the funny video in the comments section, posting all kinds of emoticons that express their amusement. A few days ago, the actor had posted yet another dance video that also featured her husband Daniel Weber. The couple made a video explaining their secrets to a successful marriage that has lasted ten years.

Sunny Leone has become one of the popular faces in the film industry after making her Bollywood debut back in 2012 with Jism 2. She has since starred in a number of other popular films such as Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and many more. She has also taken up several projects of regional Indian films, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and films from other languages and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

