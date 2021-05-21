Sunny Leone Shares Her Latest 'addiction'; Rannvijay Singha Jokes 'she Has A Problem'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone shares several behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from her time on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla. On May 21, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her recent 'addiction'. Her co-judge Rannvijay Singha also joked that Sunny has a 'problem'.

Sunny Leone's latest 'addiction'

In the video, The Ek Paheli Leela actor is on the sets of Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha. She is getting her lower back relieved with what her fans are calling a massager. One of her staff members is helping her with it. Rannvijay says into the camera, "She has a problem, she is addicted". Sunny is donning a colourful ruffled dress in the video, with her hair tied into a bun whereas Rannvijay is donning a wine coloured-suit and is sipping a beverage. In the caption of the post, Sunny wrote "My addiction!!" followed by a couple of laughing emojis.

As soon as Sunny Leone's video was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to express their admiration for her. One of her fans has described her as 'cute' while several others have commented using the red and fire emojis. See their reactions below.

A look into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny recently shared a video of her reciting a tongue twister on Instagram. In the video, she recites 'Red roses for Ruby, red rubies for Rosie' and is seen doing squats simultaneously. She is donning a yellow crop top and a pair of blue faded jeans in the video. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. She also urged her fans to try this fun activity out.

Splitsvilla latest episode details

The May 15 episode of this dating reality show was nothing short of drama. In the Opportunity task, Jay, Aditi, Nikhil, and Avantika were declared as the winners. Nikita, Samarthya, Vyomesh and Arushi were the ones who were marked unsafe in that episode. The upcoming episode will see an elimination and fans will have to wait and watch who returns home, leaving the villa. Kevin and Kat are declared as an ideal match for this season while a hunt for another ideal pair is still on. The show airs every Saturday at 7 PM on the MTV channel.

