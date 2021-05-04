Sunny Leone Shares How Many Calories She Burns While Taking Care Of 3 Kids On Sunday

Popular celebrity Sunny Leone took o her social media handle and shared a few pictures to reveal how many calories she burns while taking care of three kids on a lockdown Sunday. Interestingly, the three photos, featured the reading of different activities on, presumably, her smartwatch. The smartwatch's screen read that the actor has burned 2,449 calories while she took around 21k steps on the day.

The reading of the Ek Paheli Leela actor's zone minutes counted 106. Going by the images, the readings were about Sunny's activities on May 2. Instagramming the photos, she used the same caption for all three, which read, "No I am not on a holiday or fancy retreat... just another day in the Weber household taking care of 3 kids during lockdown Sunday!".

Sunny Leone lockdown Sunday:

Interestingly, the actor-turned-entrepreneur is a fitness enthusiast. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Sunny has said, "My fitness mantra would be that there are no holidays or day-offs. Fitness is a lifestyle and not something that you wait for the weekend to end and then start. So, I really do believe in that." Though the actor went candid about her fitness regime during the chat, it is very rare when she gives a sneak peek into it via her verified social media.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Well, one such occasion happened recently in mid-April, when the One Night Stand actor had shared a video. In the clip, she was seen attending her boxing session. Captioning the video, Sunny revealed the technique she learned is something fighters use if "they are hit in the head and get dizzy". Dressed in all black athleisure, Sunny put on her boxing gloves and started spinning. Also, she was seen wearing a face mask because "it's more difficult to box with a mask on! But safety over comfort" as the pandemic is still going on.

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actor was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Currently, she is busy with the shoot of the Tamil film Veeramadevi, her Malayalam film debut Rangeela and Shero. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she shared the BTS from Shero in which she was seen learning to drive on roads of Kerala for a chase sequence in the film.

