Sunny Leone Shares How She Made Her Lockdown Birthday More Exciting; See Picture Here

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram a day ago and shared a throwback picture to her birthday, which was last week. The actor shared how she made her lockdown birthday exciting alongside a quirky picture of herself. Scroll along and take a look at the picture and what the actor had to say.

Sunny Leone shares how she made her lockdown birthday more exciting

Actor Sunny Leone recently celebrated her big 40, on May 13, 2021, although it was a lockdown the actor seems to have enjoyed every bit of it. She took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to share a picture of her posing for the camera with a funky head accessory. Sunny mentioned how she used a bunch of balloons to bring some excitement to her lockdown birthday in her caption.

She wrote, “Had to bring the excitement to my lockdown birthday!” followed by a bunch of emojis. The post has received over 474k likes since Sunny shared it last evening. Comments under the post are flooded with love for Leone from her fans and followers on the platform. Take a look at some of the comments, here.

Sunny Leone shares how her family celebrated her birthday

The actor took to her Instagram on her special day and thanked her family and kids for the lovely efforts that they had taken for her, even with minimum supplies. Sunny also expressed gratitude towards the wishes and love sent her way by fans. She wrote, “So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make do with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 outdid themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing. I’m lucky enough to have a beautiful family, friends and truly everyone out there who blesses me with their love! I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It’s our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!”.

Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram

