Sunny Leone Shares Picture Of Riding Ferry Boat, Says 'forced To Go Back Home'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through her social media handle. On March 5, the Jism 2 actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of her riding a ferry boat. In the caption of the post, she wrote in the caption that she is ‘forced’ to go back home.

In the picture shared by Sunny, she is standing on a ferry boat and donning casual attire. She is wearing a light blue tee-shirt and a pair of blue bell-bottom pants. She is also wearing a mask and a pair of brown shades. Sunny is also carrying a large black tote bag with her. In the caption of the post, Sunny mentioned her reason for going back home by writing, “Forced to go back home for #lockdown !!! Stay Safe Everyone”. The actor appeared to be returning home from a halted shoot.

Earlier to this photo, Sunny shared a series of pictures basking in the sun. She is wearing a black and brown tiger-printed top and a yellow mini-skirt. Her hair is styled in a bun and her look is accessorised with a pair of earrings. She is wearing a pair of yellow sneakers and sunglasses as well. She simply captioned the post with a sun emoji. Her fans and followers have rushed in to comment on the post by commenting using red heart and fire emojis.

Sunny also keep sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from her time on the sets of her show Splitsvilla X3. Recently, shared a slideshow of pictures donning a snake’s crown and having fun with Ranvijay Singha. She captioned the post by writing, "You don’t stand a chance @rannvijaysingha....I got you!!! ðŸ˜ˆMuuaaahhahahahaha!! Dus diya Bhai ko".

Sunny Leone is currently the host of the dating reality show Splitsvilla X3 with Ranvijay Singha. In a recent development on the show, things between Aarushi Chib and Vyomesh Koul go downhill and Vyomesh gets the chance to choose from two other dates. He chooses Bhoomika Vasishth and they stand in front of the oracle to find out if they are an ideal match. Surprisingly, they do not match. Aarushi still has not decided with whom is she going to pair with. Further ahead, Azma challenged Dhruv but the latter’s team won the cake-eating round and earned Dhruv a point.

Image courtesy- @sunnyleone Instagram