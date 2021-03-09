Sunny Leone Shares Quirky Dance Video, Urges Women To Be Themselves 'unapologetically'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sunny Leone shared a piece of advice for all the ladies. On March 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a quirky dance video, wherein she is seen grooving on an oscillating platform massager. Sharing the quirky dance video on social media, Sunny Leone enlightened all women to be themselves, 'unapologetically'. As seen in Sunny Leone's video, the star was dressed in a casual outfit. She simply donned a black tee with ripped denim pants. She is seen dancing to the beats of Nicki Minaj's popular dance song, Anaconda.

Sunny Leone looks carefree in this video and suggests all women to do the same. She can be seen twerking and showing off some quirky moves. Penning a thoughtful note for all women on International Women's Day, she said, "Take a vow this International Women's Day - Just be you, unapologetically".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sunny Leone were quick to share their reactions. One of the users called her "expression queen", while another added, "U really enjoy every moment of life". More than a million netizens have viewed Sunny Leone's Instagram post. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Sunny Leone's Instagram comment section

On the work front, Sunny Leone has several movies lined up for her upcoming releases. Hindi to Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, the actor has bagged six films in her kitty. This year, Sunny will finally make her Malayalam film debut. She will be seen in Rangeela, alongside Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody.

On the Bollywood front, Sunny will make a special appearance in the period drama flick, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Helmed by Ramesh Thete, it features Arjun Rampal, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sunny Leone, Abhimanyu Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Govind Namdev, Ashok Samarth, Rishi Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Yatin Karyekar and Nataliya Kozhenova. It is slated to release by September 2021. Sunny Leone also boats the cast ensemble of flicks like Veeramadevi, Koka Kola, Helen, and Kotigobba 3.

