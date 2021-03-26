Sunny Leone Shares Teaser Of Her Film 'Shero'; Gives Details As She Expresses 'excitement'

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to post the motion poster of her upcoming film titled Shero on March 25, 2021. The film will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and will see Sunny Leone essaying the lead character in the film. As part of Sunny Leone’s Instagram caption, the actor said that she was really excited to be part of the film which she has called a ‘psychological thriller’. She also mentioned some of the important names that are associated with the film. She ended her caption by stating the various languages in which the film would be releasing.

Sunny Leone's Shero teaser unveiled

The teaser has a background score that is really eerie and sets the mood for what can be expected from the film. Sunny Leone can be seen wounded in the teaser with blood dripping out of her mouth and an expression of distress is seen on her face. A little child can also be seen sitting on the stairs in the teaser. The child is completely covered in shadows and he is not clearly shown. The clip ends with Sunny Leone’s face being seen upside down with the child in the background. The words ‘He’, ‘She’, ‘Her’ and ‘Hero’ are seen on the screen and all of them are taken from the title of the film Shero.

A lot of Sunny Leone’s Instagram followers expressed their interest in the film. Many of them wished her luck for the film and said that they were happy to see her making a film again after a long hiatus. Sunny Leone’s fans from the South said they were really excited to see her collaborating with a South Indian crew and that they were looking forward to seeing her film. Commenting on the teaser, many people said that it had truly intrigued them. The teaser has received over three lakh views so far and still counting.

Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram from March 25, 2021, showed the actor with her Splitsvilla co-star Rannvijay Singha. The pictures show the two having a good time on the sets of the show with Sunny taking on the role of a snake on the way to attack Rannvijay. As part of her caption, Leone said that Rannvijay did not stand a chance against her.

