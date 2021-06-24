Sunny Leone Shows How To 'own It' In Latest Post, Shares Silhouette Picture On Instagram

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently gearing up for debuting in Bangladeshi as well as Malayalam films. She often shares videos and pictures from the sets of her films and The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share one such BTS image from a recent shoot. The silhouette picture of the star had fans and followers gushing over her, while some also referred to her as an inspiration.

Sunny Leone shows how to 'own it'

Ragini MMS 2 star Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a stunning silhouette picture of herself. The actor could be seen standing in front of the camera while there was a ray of light on her in a dark room, making just her silhouette visible. In the dark picture, Sunny could be seen wearing a casual outfit with a pair of shorts, a shirt, and a chunky pair of sneakers and captioned her picture, "Dream it !! Then own it 😎".

Netizens react to Sunny Leone's latest post

Sunny Leone is one of the most followed actors in India and has a following of more than 46 million people on the social networking site. Her latest post garnered close to 265k likes within just a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Raees actor bombarded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis and while one fan wrote, "Hey Beautiful", another one commented saying, "cutest lady in Bollywood".

Sunny Leone's upcoming movies

Sunny is all set to make her debut in Bangladeshi films, with the movie Bikkhov, where she will be seen in a song. Apart from this, she will be making her debut in Malayam films as well with the movie Rangeela, where she will be playing the lead role. She is currently filming for the same. The Ek Paheli Leela actor is also shooting for the Malayalam movie Shero, and the Vadivudaiyan directorial Tamil movie Veeramadevi where she is portraying the titular role. She has films titled Koka Kola, and Helen, in her kitty, both of which are Hindi and Telugu bilingual films. Other than these, she will be appearing for a song in the upcoming Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and the upcoming Kannada film Kotigobba 3.

Image - Sunny Leone's Instagram Account

