Sunny Leone Spends A Night Alone After 5 Months; Says She 'doesn't Know What To Do'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is often seen sharing pictures from her personal life with her family and her pictures fro her work life. She recently shared a video of herself where she was alone for the first time in five months without her family. In the first half, she mentioned she did not know what to do in the room without her family. Take a look at Sunny Leone's video enjoying her 'me time'.

Sunny Leone alone at night for the first time in 5 months

Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself dressed in a bathrobe in a hotel room. She told her fans that this was the first night after five months that she is spending alone without her kids and husband. She seemed upset in the beginning and said that she didn't what to do. She later placed her camera and said that she knew what to do. She started jumping on the bed like a child. She wrote that this game hardly lasted for 30s seconds after which she got tired and went to bed. She said it was time to shoot and couldn't sleep too late. Fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis and even called her adorable. Take a look at some comments on Sunny Leone's video.

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny shared a picture from Poovar Island Resort. She wore a beige gown which accentuated her torso. The dress was flowy like a wedding gown. Sunny wrote that she felt like a runaway bride. She shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. In the picture, Sunny wore a beige skirt with a black top while Daniel wore a black suit. Sunny shared that it was a date night. She shared another picture from her shoot at MTV Splitsvilla. She wore a shimmery lavender dress and gave a vintage touch t her pictures. Sunny also shared a video of herself and her husband dancing with their friends. It was a time-lapsed video wherein the four of them danced their hearts out. Take a look at Sunny Leone's photos and video.

