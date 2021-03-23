Sunny Leone Stuns In Flowy White Gown In Kerala, Shares Pic With Quirky Caption

On Monday night, Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures from Poovar Island Resort, Kerala. The actor jetted off to Kerala again to shoot her segments of Splitsvilla X3. She pulled off a mesh white strapless gown and tied a messy ponytail. Sunny complemented her look with a pair of heart-shaped earrings. Sharing the series of pics, she called herself a "Runaway bride" in the caption. Sunny has been sharing many glimpses of her whereabouts in Kerala. Last week, the actor had returned to Mumbai and had enjoyed her Sunday vibes at a beach in the city.

Sunny calls herself a 'Runaway bride'

As soon as Sunny Leone's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on her post. A user wrote, "Wow, awesome," whereas another fan penned, "Super adorable." Many simply dropped fire emojis and complimented her look. On March 12, Sunny shared a quirky picture with her co-host and wrote, "Showtime!! Now if I can just get Rannvijay Singha to stay still so I can fix his hair!! Lol." She then went on to pen a heartwarming note on the occasion of Singha's birthday. The One Night Stand actor went on to call Rannvijay her little brother and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big little brother! Wish you all the love and happiness this year. As we both know it’s going to be the best year ahead! God Bless you, Brother."

The 39-year-old is making the most of her time in Kerala. Earlier, her husband and kids also joined her on the sets of the show. She remarked that she spent her time with her husband Daniel Weber, and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher, exploring the pristine beaches and the backwaters. She added that she also enjoyed the boat rides with her family. Sunny continued that they explored the local cuisines and donned the traditional attire of Kerala. Speaking about her experience, she further stated that she was in love with God's own country and that it simply felt like a vacation for her with family. Meanwhile, Sunny was in Mumbai in December to shoot for her upcoming movie, Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall.