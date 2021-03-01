Sunny Leone Stuns In Off-white Lehenga For Traditional Sunday Look; Hubby Daniel Reacts

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who has been busy with work ever since her arrival in India after lockdown, does not fail to keep treating her followers with content from both her personal and professional life. Leone was in Kerala for a while for the shoot of the latest season of MTV reality show Spiltsvilla and has now returned to Mumbai. On February 28, 2021, the Ek Paheli Leela actor took to her Instagram to flaunt her traditional avatar from a Sunday photoshoot that has made her fans go into frenzy.

Sunny Leone's photos in traditional avatar

Sunny Leone shared a string of images on her Instagram in her elegant new avatar. She was seen wearing an off-white lehenga with a blouse and a dupatta. Her blouse had a plunging neckline and it had a golden embroidered work much similar to the work on lehenga. Both her blouse and lehenga were decorated with tassels and she wore a dupatta on the right side to go with her look. The outfit was embroidered with golden sequin which completely gave the essence of the traditional Indian attire.

Leone wore a traditional Indian nose ring also called ‘Nath’ to complete her regal look. She wore nude lipstick, black eyeshadow, and eyeliner, and neutral tones of makeup on her face. Leone let her hair down and also wore a statement 'potli' which went with her outfit. Leone posed elegantly looking stunning in the photos and the pseudo-nature background only made her outfit stand out even more. Check out the photos here-

Fans react

Sunny Leone captioned her post “Sunday!!!” and tagged the people involved in giving her the new look. With many fans going frenzy in the comments, her husband Daniel Weber also added his comment on the post. He typed in several red heart emoticons to compliment his wife’s traditional avatar. Many of her fans commented numerous fire and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. One of them even commented “Beauty can’t be expressed in a word” and many others commented ‘beautiful’, red hearts and wished her a ‘Happy Sunday’. Check out the comments here-

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Only recently, Sunny Leone shared a slew of images from a quirky photoshoot. She wore a simple red dress, with a couple of lockets around her neck, glossy lipstick, subtle makeup and had let her hair down styled in soft curls. She was seen wearing multicolored nail paint in a close shot and wore a diamond ring. While she posed for the photos, she couldn't help but laugh flashing her beautiful smile. She wrote in the caption "Roses are red, violets are blue, I don't sleep at night because I am thinking of you- Lyrics by Jon Caryl". Check out her post here-

Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

