Sunny Leone Stuns In Rainbow Pencil Skirt, Wins Internet With Gorgeous Smile

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures of herself from Poovar Island Resort in Kerala. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a quirky pencil skirt that has been styled in an elegant way. She has also given the due credit for costume and makeup through the caption for the post.

Sunny Leone stuns in rainbow skirt

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her recent reality show shoot. In the first picture, she is seen posing on a bright blue couch while flashing an adorable smile for the cameras. She is seen enjoying the vibe while pulling off the rainbow skirt with a lot of grace. In the second picture, she is seen posing against the green background while her arms are resting on her waist. She is also seen flashing an intense look while looking into the camera.

Sunny Leone is seen wearing a colourful pencil skirt that has been studded with black stripes. The skirt has been paired with a simple black crop top which has a sleeveless pattern. Her hair has been left open with soft curls and has been decked up with a few stunning hairclips. In footwear, Sunny Leone is seen wearing a pair of simple black heels which go well with the look.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has given credits to the team that has worked on her look. The outfit has been designed by Kajal Bhargav while the styling has been done by Hitendra. She has also given credits to Tomas Moucka for professional photography. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented Sunny Leone for her outfit and style. Some people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone and Tomas Moucka Instagram

