Sunny Leone To Play A Princess In Upcoming Tamil Horror-comedy Film; Read

Sunny Leone has worked in several films across different genres during the course of her acting career. Her list of films also includes a few horror films which have earned her credible success as an actor. It has been recently revealed that she will be starring in yet another horror film. However, this project will be different from the rest, as it is being touted as a horror-comedy Tamil film. The director of this project, R Yuvan, has shared a few interesting details about this project in his interview with DT Next.

More about Sunny Leone’s new horror-comedy venture

Sunny Leone has been confirmed as one of the lead actors in the upcoming directorial venture of R Yuvan, which will be a Tamil horror comedy film. Yuvan called this film a “fantasy horror comedy” which will have a timeline that travels through “different time periods”. The filmmaker also revealed that Sunny was his only choice as the lead actor and gave an insight into the character that she has been selected to portray. Yuvan called her character a “princess with different shades”.

Yuvan also made sure to share other interesting details about this film. According to him, VFX will be extensively used in this film and that its pre-production will be beginning in Chennai on the coming Monday. The director added to the information by saying that a major “palace set” in Mumbai and that they are set to film there. Their shooting in the ‘financial capital’ will commence for a total of 25 days. He also revealed some of the other actors which will play major roles in this film. They include Ramesh Thilak, Rajendhiran, Sathish and Sowmya among others. More details about this film are expected to be divulged soon.

Some of the other known horror films starring Sunny Leone are Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2 and others. Sunny has also been appearing in various regional Indian films for the last few years. These include Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and other languages as well. She currently has many upcoming films up her sleeve that are currently under production such as Veeramadevi, Rangeela among others.