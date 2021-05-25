Sunny Leone Turns A Prankster In New Video, Hilariously Pranks Her Team Member; Watch

Bollywood celeb Sunny Leone always manages to keep her fans and followers entertained with her funny videos and antics that she often shares on her social media handles. The actor who is currently seen as the host of MTV Splitsvilla X3 took to her Instagram to record a prank that she played on her stylist while on the sets of the reality show.

Sunny Leone pranks her team member in a funny video

In the video shared by the Tera Intezaar actor, Sunny is looking over at her stylist Hitendra Kapopara who appears to have fallen asleep on the chair of a dining table between shots. While one of Sunny's team member is recording the video, Sunny asks everyone to be quiet and not give away anything by laughing. She slowly walks over to her unaware, deep in sleep stylist, stands behind him and suddenly starts shaking him by shouting "Earthquake Earthquake." Her stylist jolts awake in shock and on quickly realising that he was pranked by Sunny on camera he just looks at the screen blankly with no reaction on his face. In the video, Sunny's team member who was recording the video says, "If it was me doing that you have started cursing me but since it's Sunny you are being quiet and respectful" while Sunny and the others are laughing in the background. Watch the hilarious prank video below.

Netizens react to Sunny Leone's latest video

As soon as the video was shared, Sunny's fans and followers rushed in to drop comments on it. Some have commented using the laughing emojis while many others have complemented the actor’s looks with heart emojis. Celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapopara who was the recipient of Sunny's prank also commented on the video by dropping some emojis. Take a look.

A look at Sunny Leone's videos

The actor has been recently cracking her fans up with hilarious behind-the-scenes videos and pictures that she shares from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X3. Recently, she shared a video of herself trying to fit in a dress and had to call for assistance from her team who gave their all to squish Sunny into her outfit.

Prior to that, she shared a cute boomerang video of herself doing the "peekaboo" step with a huge smile on her face. The actor was wearing a green dress in the video and received a lot of compliments for her outfit and looks in the comments.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in Malayalam cinema with the movie Rangeela directed by Santhosh Nair. In the movie, she will be seen sharing screen space with Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

