Sunny Leone Unleashes Naagin Avatar On Splitsvilla, Says 'Rannvijay Doesn't Stand Chance'

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures from the sets of her show Splitsvilla X3 in Poovar Island Resort, Kerala. The actor gave a sneak-peek into her amusing banter with co-host Rannvijay Singha. She turned Naagin and tried to poke fun at him. Sunny, dressed up in a black crop-top and rugged denim, wore a snake-shaped cap and performed dance steps with Singha. In one of the pics, she tried to prick him from behind. Sharing a series of BTS glimpses, she wrote, "You don’t stand a chance, Rannvijay Singha, I got you! Dus Diya Bhai ko!! Behen Bani Naagin." (Gave ten to my brother, sister became a snake).

Sunny Leone unleashes her Naagin avatar

Earlier, Leone posted another set of pictures in which pulled off a mesh white strapless gown and tied a messy ponytail. She then penned a quirky caption and called herself a "Runaway bride". Sunny has been sharing many glimpses of her whereabouts in Kerala. On Tuesday night, she mentioned that she was all alone in her room and that she did not know what to do to pass time. She posted a video in which she was seen relaxing in her bathrobe. "About my night, first time alone in 5months. Btw this lasted for 30seconds and then I went to bed. Lol time to shoot," she wrote. The last time Sunny was in Kerala, she was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher. However, this time, her family did not accompany her for her shoot.

When Daniel Weber and her kids were in Kerala, they enjoyed exploring the pristine beaches and the backwaters. Sunny also shared videos while they enjoyed the boat rides and local cuisines. She donned the traditional attire of Kerala and wrote that she was in love with God's own country.

Meanwhile, as per the current game in Splistvilla, Vyomesh Koul and Bhoomika Vasishth were given the opportunity to go in front of the oracle and find out if they were an ideal match. However, things turned ugly after the result didn’t come in their favour. After they were notified as a not-so-ideal couple, Vyomesh’s connection with Aarushi Chib sparked and the duo is now set to bring in their own twist in the game.

(Promo Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram)