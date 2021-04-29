Sunny Leone Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated; Asks To Give Frontline Workers 'fighting Chance'

The latest addition to celebrities being vocal about the importance of vaccines is none other than Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. Bollywood celebrities have addressed their fans through social media to stay safe and to take necessary precautions in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country and celebs have been requesting their fans and followers to get vaccinated. Sunny Leone had something to share with her fans regarding the same.

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post is about the importance of vaccination

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to take the vaccine against the coronavirus. From April 28, 2021, the government has opened registrations for citizens above 18 years of age to register for the vaccination in their nearest centres. She posted a photo of herself along with the message. In the picture, Sunny is looking straight at the camera, leaning slightly on a wall and wearing a light brown jacket and a deep V-neck top. She asked the people to give the frontline workers "a fighting chance against the pandemic". She also mentioned the website to register for the vaccination. Sunny also added the trending hashtags "#IndiaFightsCorona", "#HumanityAgainstCOVID19". Take a look at Sunny Leone's post and how her fans and followers reacted to it.

Sunny Leone on the work front

Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012. Since then she has appeared in films like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, etc. She is slated to appear in a bunch of Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films in 2021. She is currently preparing for her role in Shero. Sunny will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Hind language film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor has performed dance numbers like Laila Main Laila from Raess, Laila from Shootout at Wadala. She became a viral sensation after the song Baby Doll sung by Aastha Gill and Meet Bros. The actor also has a biographical web series to her name, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which traces her life before and after becoming an adult movie star, eventually scaling to the Bollywood silver screen.

Sunny Leone has three children, a daughter Nisha and two sons Asher and Noah. Nisha was adopted from a village in Latur, Maharashtra, while her sons were born via surrogacy. She is married to Daniel Weber. Sunny also turned to the cosmetic business by launching her own makeup brand Star Struck by SL.

