'Sunny Leone V/s Cockroach': Netizens Have A Gala Time As Actor Posts A Funny Video, WATCH

Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone has been entertaining her online fans with hilarious content on Instagram. Taking her entertainment quotient a notch higher, the actor shared a rib-tickling video today on social media which cracked the Internet up. In the clip, titled 'Woman Vs Wild', it is Sunny up against the wild, flying cockroach in a room and the way she tries to dodge the cockroach is sure to leave fans in splits. However, her husband, Daniel Weber's frantic reaction as the cockroach draws near him, is epic. The actor also has a knack for following popular internet trends, only adding her own comical touch to them.

Sunny Leone Vs The Flying Cockroach

The 40-year-old took to Instagram as she shared the ROFL video with an even funnier caption. She wrote, "Woman Vs Wild (Flying cockroach version). Wait for the end to see Mr Weber in action. PS: No cockroaches was harmed during the filming of this video. It was Damn too fast for us.".

As the cockroach marches towards the duo, sunny tries to hit it with a shoe. Daniel, who surely isn't fond of the little visitor, jumps with fright which cracked up Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's friends, who were also in the room. Have a look.

As soon as the video went online, Netizens went into a frenzy and bombarded the actor's social media handles with funny reactions and several laughing emojis. One user commented "Sunny is funny" while another wrote, "thankyou for putting a smile on my face, you are such an endearing couple".

Sunny Leone trolls revenge tourism

The actor also recently posted a video to send out a strong message on revenge travel practices in the country. Hopping on the famous internet trend of playing unfortunate accident videos with Dioses Oh No, Oh No, Oh No, the actor, who titled the video "Mountains are Calling" can be seen running and crashing into one of the team members. The caption of the didactic video read " Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere..neither should you!!". This video comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country with citizens flouting the pandemic safety protocols and travelling to tourist places in large numbers. Have a look.

Sunny Leone has a pertinent following on social media with more than 47 million users watching her daily updates and goofy videos and pictures. Sunny and her husband, who have been married for over 10 years, recently moved into their new home last month as the actor uploaded adorable photos of Daniel carrying her into their new home. The couple, along with daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher, could also be seen enjoying a pizza party.

