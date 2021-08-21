Sunny Leone Welcomes Niece With Heartwarming Note, Shares Pictures Of Newborn

Quick links:
IMAGE: SUNNYLEONE/Instagram
Actor Sunny Leone recently witnessed a ‘life changing experience’ as brother Sundeep Vohra and his wife Karishma Naidu welcomed a baby girl. Sunny took to her Instagram account to share her excitement with a beautiful picture of the new parents along with the little one. She also shared a picture while holding the newborn in her hands along with her brother. Coming in as the best Raksha Bandhan gift for Sunny Leone, she penned a sweet note for her brother and wished them luck for embracing parenthood.
While revealing the name of the little one, Sunny wrote, “I can proudly say witnessing the birth of baby Leia Kaur was a life-changing experience. Only God decides when life begins and I watched it happen in front of my eyes because of my brother @chefsundeep and my sil @karishma_htx. I am so proud of them and all they have accomplished and I know they are going to be the most amazing parents! I love you both so so much!! [sic]”
Sundeep and Karishma‘s daughter Leia Kaur Vohra was born on August 10, 2021. Karishma had introduced Leia on her Instagram with a beautiful post, where she also shared pictures of the newborn. The new mother has written a lengthy thank you post for her sister-in-law, Sunny Leone. “Leia’s Birth journey wouldn’t have been possible without them. Thankful for My Hubby for being there at all times minus when he slept through the night even after I kept calling him. Thankful to my Sister in law for her nonstop cheer and for making the vibe of the hospital room so Fun and games. I can say it was a Party with these two beside me[sic],” she wrote. While Sundeep is a chef in California, USA, his wife Karishma is a realtor.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Shero. The upcoming multi-lingual film is helmed by Malayalam director Sreejith Vijayan. Sunny’s upcoming film is simultaneously made in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. The film is touted to be a psychological thriller. “It’s Wrap for #Shero !!! Loved shooting with this amazing Team @ikigai_motion_pictures @shero_movie_official[sic],” Sunny Leone wrote then.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.