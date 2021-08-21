Sunny Leone Welcomes Niece With Heartwarming Note, Shares Pictures Of Newborn

Actor Sunny Leone recently witnessed a ‘life changing experience’ as brother Sundeep Vohra and his wife Karishma Naidu welcomed a baby girl. Sunny took to her Instagram account to share her excitement with a beautiful picture of the new parents along with the little one. She also shared a picture while holding the newborn in her hands along with her brother. Coming in as the best Raksha Bandhan gift for Sunny Leone, she penned a sweet note for her brother and wished them luck for embracing parenthood.

Sunny Leone welcomes niece with a sweet post

While revealing the name of the little one, Sunny wrote, “I can proudly say witnessing the birth of baby Leia Kaur was a life-changing experience. Only God decides when life begins and I watched it happen in front of my eyes because of my brother @chefsundeep and my sil @karishma_htx. I am so proud of them and all they have accomplished and I know they are going to be the most amazing parents! I love you both so so much!! [sic]”

Sundeep and Karishma‘s daughter Leia Kaur Vohra was born on August 10, 2021. Karishma had introduced Leia on her Instagram with a beautiful post, where she also shared pictures of the newborn. The new mother has written a lengthy thank you post for her sister-in-law, Sunny Leone. “Leia’s Birth journey wouldn’t have been possible without them. Thankful for My Hubby for being there at all times minus when he slept through the night even after I kept calling him. Thankful to my Sister in law for her nonstop cheer and for making the vibe of the hospital room so Fun and games. I can say it was a Party with these two beside me[sic],” she wrote. While Sundeep is a chef in California, USA, his wife Karishma is a realtor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Shero. The upcoming multi-lingual film is helmed by Malayalam director Sreejith Vijayan. Sunny’s upcoming film is simultaneously made in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. The film is touted to be a psychological thriller. “It’s Wrap for #Shero !!! Loved shooting with this amazing Team @ikigai_motion_pictures @shero_movie_official[sic],” Sunny Leone wrote then.

(IMAGE: SUNNYLEONE/Instagram)