Sunny Leone Wraps Up 'Shero' Shooting; Shares Experience Of Filming With Crew

Actor Sunny Leone who was shooting for the Malayalam film Shero has finally wrapped up the schedule. The upcoming multi-lingual film is helmed by Malayalam director Sreejith Vijayan. Sunny Leone’s upcoming film Shero is simultaneously made in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. The film is touted to be a psychological thriller. Sunny took to Instagram and shared a picture with the director while announcing the wrap.

Sunny Leone wraps up next Shero

“It’s Wrap for #Shero !!! Loved shooting with this amazing Team @ikigai_motion_pictures @shero_movie_official,” Sunny Leone wrote. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the shooting of the film was delayed. The actor had resumed shooting for the same around July 17. She had taken to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She tweeted, “Finally resumed shooting for my South Indian movie Shero. Working with some amazing people!!! #SunnyLeone #Shero #SheroMovie #Shooting #Tamil #Hindi #Telugu #Malayalam #Ikigai_Motion_Pictures (sic)” she wrote then.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has finally moved into her new paradise with her husband Daniel Webber and three children, Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. The actor who was quite excited about her new home had taken to Instagram and gave a glimpse of it while organizing a small pizza party for the family. Apart from sharing pictures, Sunny also penned a heartwarming note where she opened about the “new chapter” in her life. "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru (sic)," she wrote then.

Sunny Leone previously opened up about returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Hindustan Times. The Laila Main Laila actress while sharing her thought said that she is no different from anybody and that she has children at home. Though she is a working mother and her husband works as well, they are doing everything to provide for their family. Sunny shares that sitting at home is not going to solve anything if they cannot sustain a certain type of living like everybody else.

IMAGE: SUNNYLEONE/Instagram

