Sunny Leone's BTS Pictures Reveal How Much Fun The Actress Has On Sets!

The Jism 2 star Sunny Leone is currently seen in the MTV hit show Splitsvilla X3 co-hosting with Rannvijay Singha. After appearing in movies and music videos, the actress has shifted her focus onto TV shows. Sunny Leone's Instagram posts about her BTS pictures and videos show the amount of fun and joy the actress gets while working. Here are some of the BTS pictures on Sunny Leone's Instagram that proved how much fun the actress has on sets and with her co-star.

'Showtime!'

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pictures with her co-host Rannvijay Singha where the duo appeared to be posing with their arms wide open. Captioning the picture as 'Showtime', the duo posed with bright smiles for the camera. In the next few pictures, Sunny tried to reach for Rannvijay's hair as she wrote in the caption that she wanted to fix them.

Scared of Bugs

Sunny Leone's photos in the next Instagram post depicted a hilarious series of events that went down on the sets of Splitsvilla. As written in the caption, Sunny is incredibly scared of bugs and so she can be seen complaining about the bugs on the set with an agitated face. Meanwhile, Rannvijay calmly sipped on his coffee as Sunny wrote in the caption that he is 'as calm as he ever can be'.

'Poise is important'

Sunny shared a hilarious slow-motion video on her Instagram from the sets of Splitsvilla. In the video, Sunny can be seen striking a pose while falling into the pool with a big smile on her face. Clad in a yellow jumper and sunglasses, the actress wrote in the caption that 'poise is important even when you're falling in the pool'.

Rannvijay's got Sunny's back

The crowd-favorite hosting duo Sunny and Rannvijay has some amazing chemistry on-screen but the duo has even more fun behind-the-scenes as is evident from Sunny Leone's photos. In the pictures shared by the actress, Rannvijay can be seen making funny faces behind Sunny's back, while she is totally unaware of Rannvijay's shenanigans. Sunny hilariously wrote in the caption that Rannvijay has always got her back while making funny faces.

Pani Puri session

The actress posted a video on her Instagram where she can be seen devouring pani puris. Sunny claimed to have only three Pani puris in the vanity van. Clad in the casuals, the actress can be seen telling crew members that she only had a few bites of the spicy snack and jokingly asked them to stop spreading lies about her. She also informed her fans that she got busted while eating too many Pani puris.

Promo Pic Credit: Sunny Leone Instagram.