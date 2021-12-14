Sunny Leone's Fun Question About 'famous Painter' Leaves Netizens Completely Amused

Super fun and humorous, Sunny Leone made fans go ROFL with her new Instagram post. The Ragini MMS 2 actor took to her Instagram handle, sharing a painting and asking fans to guess the name of the famous painter. But, she spilt the beans mentioning the name in the hashtag.

Sunny Leone asks fans to 'Guess the famous painter'

The painting was also seen in Welcome, starring Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, and others. Though Sunny asked her fans and followers to name the painter, she has already disclosed the same in the caption with hashtags. Tagging the popular actor, Anil Kapoor with hashtag #MajnuBhai indicates that Sunny is quite fascinated by the character, Majnu Bhai from Welcome.

The same painting was made by Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai in Welcome. In the film, Anil Kapoor painted a horse with a donkey over it, popularly known as "Majnu Bhai Ki Painting". Apart from that, Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently got married to his love, Katrina Kaif, was also inspired by Majnu Bhai quite earlier. Fans again went drooling over the post shared by the URI actor through his Instagram handle.

Encouraged by Majnu Bhai's painting from the movie, Vicky shared a snapshot on his Instagram account where he could be seen balancing on a horse. With this, he used the caption, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu Bhai’s painting this morning, hence tagging Anil Kapoor who essayed the respected role."

Sunny Leone to wow fans with 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'

Sunny Leone was last seen in the movie, 'Tera Intezaar', starring Arbaaz Khan as the main lead. Well, the actor is now ready to wow her fans with one of the most awaited historic dramas, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The drama features Arjun Rampal, Abhimanyu Singh and Sunny Leone in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, fought on 1 January 1818 between East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima. The release of the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek, on 17 September 2022.



Image: Twitter/@sunnyleone