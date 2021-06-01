Sunny Leone's Husband's 'Stories Of Hope' Features Her Reel Father Bijay Anand

Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber regularly holds live chat sessions with some of the popular intellects and recently he did the same by inviting Bijay Anand to his programme, Stories of Hope. In one of the recent episodes of his Instagram-based chat show, Daniel Weber and Bijay Anand talked about Kundalini Yoga as well as Ayurveda.

Daniel Weber and Bijay Anand on Stories of Hope episode 23

Sunny Leone's husband shared this video clip on Instagram where he held the 23rd episode of his Instagram-based chat show, Stories of Hope where he invited Sunny Leone’s reel father, Bijay Anand. Bijay Anand, who is widely known for his performances on television as well as on OTT shows, is also known to be actively working in the space of Kundalini Yoga and Ayurveda and has been passing on the teachings to his students across the world.

Speaking about his teaching schedule, he stated, “I used to travel to a new country every month, sometimes up to 6-8 even, to teach Kundalini Yoga before COVID struck”. He also talked about how the lockdown time spent at home made him have second thoughts about his hectic travels. He stated, “The break from my hectic travels during the pandemic made me realise that I needed to have my own centre where my students from around the world could ‘come home' to. I found this place in the hills, two hours from Mumbai. It’s a healing centre that I will be expanding to accommodate at least 400-500 people over the next few years." While initially, Bijay Anand was sceptical about conducting online classes, he finally decided to take up this method 11 months ago.

Speaking about his Kundalini Yoga sessions, he added, “Kundalini Yoga is a science that heals your soul and makes your aura strong and powerful.” Bijay Anand also mentioned that as he began his session at the very beginning of the COVID pandemic, people approached him asking how to prevent the dreaded virus. He then stated, “As a science, Ayurveda is more a preventive wisdom than curative and teaches you to lead a life where you build a robust health system.” Continuing the thought, he shared, "Spiritually speaking, if you followed the rules of optimum health and are disciplined about your exercise and diet and if you still get COVID, it just means that you were karmically meant to experience it.” Sharing his own experience on the same, he added, “I haven’t taken any allopathy for the last 8 years because I believe that the body is designed to heal itself. People are dying of COVID because their immunity has broken down. Make sure you make your body alkaline, and devoid of inflammation, be disciplined about sleeping and waking up and eat well.”

As the chat show approached the end, Daniel Weber shared a few words of praises for Bijay Anand and said, “I’ve known Bijay to be an extremely disciplined man. He’s also extremely fit, something that personally resonates with me because I am very particular about what I put into my body. It turned out to be an enlightening session.”

IMAGE: BIJAY ANAND'S INSTAGRAM, SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

