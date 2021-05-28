Sunny Leone's 'lunch Break Over' Prank Goes Wrong On The Sets Of 'Splitsvilla X3'; Watch

Bollywood actor and model Sunny Leone, on Friday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a video, in which she can be seen trying to prank her team member, with whom she is shooting Splitsvilla X3. The video started with Sunny entering a hall, where the team members can be seen having their lunch. Sunny came and announced that the lunch break is over and they all are supposed to start the shooting.

However, the actor sees a crew member there and asserted that she knew if he will be there no one is going to believe her while pointing out at him. Instagramming the video, Leone wrote a short caption, which read, "Prank gone wrong", along with a person-facepalming emoticon. She also hashtagged "Splitsvilla X3", "on sets" and "BTS". In the video, Sunny can be seen sporting a casual look as she wore a neon tank top teamed up with blue denim and a white cap.

Sunny Leone's prank goes wrong:

Within an hour, the video managed to bag an overwhelming response. It garnered more than a million views and is still counting. Many from the One Night Stand actor's 45.3M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

This is not the first time when the Tera Intezaar actor tried to play a prank on her team members. A few days back, Sunny had shared a video in which she can be seen looking over at her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, who appeared to have fallen asleep on the chair of a dining table between shots. While one of Sunny's team members recorded the video, Sunny asked everyone to be quiet and not give away anything by laughing.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor slowly walked over to her stylist, deep in sleep, stood behind him and suddenly started shaking him by shouting "Earthquake Earthquake." Her stylist jolted awake in shock and quickly realised that he was pranked by Sunny on camera. Then, he looked at the screen blankly with no reaction on his face.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in MX Player's original series Bullets. The actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet. As mentioned earlier, she is currently shooting for the 13th installment of the reality show Splitsvilla.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.