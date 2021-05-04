Sunny Leone's Son Leaves Her Teary-eyed As She Gets Ready To Leave For Work, Shares Post

Sunny Leone seldom posts about her children on her social media accounts, mainly to keep them away from the limelight. But when she does, the posts ooze motherly affection and love. Her latest Instagram story is one such example. Let's take a look at what the actor has posted.

Sunny Leone's Instagram story about her son Asher

Sunny Leone posted a snippet of her conversation with her son Asher. She asked him, "Who made you so beautiful?" to which Sunny Leone's son Asher replied, "You did Mama". This reply from her son brought tears to her eyes just as she was about to leave for work. She said in the story that she wanted a few more minutes of snuggle time with her son.

In the photo, Sunny Leone's son Asher is sitting on a cemented pathway surrounded by trees and he is looking downwards. Sunny is nowhere in the picture, mostly because she is the one who clicked the picture. Asher and Noah are Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's twin sons who are born via surrogacy. The couple also has a daughter Nisha whom they adopted from a village in Latur, Maharashtra.

About Sunny Leone's latest news

After the government of India opened vaccination for those above 18 years of age, Sunny strongly urged her fans to register for the same and get together in the fight against the coronavirus.

The actor also recently celebrated ten years of marriage with husband Daniel Weber. She took to Instagram to share a reel where she gave "tips to keep the spark alive". The couple were dancing to Dance Challenge by eSh. The reel was created under '#MyMTVReel segment to promote MTV SplitsvillaX3.

Sunny Leone is slated to appear in a bunch of upcoming movies like the upcoming Tamil language historical drama and war film Veeramadevi alongside Navdeep. This movie will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry. She is also slated to appear in Helen, an upcoming Malayalam language film, thus making her debut in the Malayalam film industry. The actor will also be seen in the film Rangeela and has also wrapped up shooting for the film Koka Kola.

