Sunny Leone's Upcoming Tamil Horror-comedy 'Oh My Ghost' Goes On Floors

Actor Sunny Leone is all set to appear in the upcoming Tamil horror-comedy Oh My Ghost. This is not the only Tamil project that the actor has in her kitty, earlier in August, the actor took to her social media to unveil the teaser poster of her character in the upcoming Tamil psychological thriller Shero. The poster has a glimpse of a battered and bruised Leone hinting at a serious character in the movie. Check out more details of Sunny Leone's new Tamil film- OMG.

Sunny Leone in Tamil film 'Oh My Ghost'

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram to announce the commencement of her filming with the team of OMG. In the pictures, the actor sported a casual outfit with a no-makeup look. The actor took to her Instagram to post to mark the onset of her upcoming film, she held the clapperboard in her hand and smiled widely for the picture. Sharing her enthusiasm, the actor wrote, ''Here we go!! Another awesome project starts!!''

More on 'Oh My Ghost'

Sunny Leone will be seen opposite actor Darsha Gupta, famous for his roles in Tamil series like Mullum Malarum and Senthoora Poove. Leone will, reportedly, play the lead role as she will be accompanied by some of the most talented actors of the South industry namely Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan, and Thanga Durai for the supporting roles. The movie will be directed and written by Sindhanai Sei fame R Yuvan and Javed Riaz is responsible for the sound score of the film and Deepak D Menon will be responsible for the cinematography. The movie is bankrolled by D Veera Sakthi and K Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

More on Sunny Leone

The actor steadily established herself as an actor in Bollywood by delivering stellar performances in movies like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Arjun Patiala. She also gained recognition for her skilled dancing by featuring in notable dance numbers in popular movies. Widening her acting horizon, Leone will be seen in two Tamil films namely Oh My Ghost and Shero. Describing her look from the latter movie as Survival is my Revenge!!, she will be essaying the lead role in the film.

(IMAGE CREDITS- SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM)