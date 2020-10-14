Sunny Leone's B'day Wish For 'sweet Angel' Nisha; Sends Out A Message On Love And Kindness

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, on the occasion of her fifth birthday. She posted a picture where the little girl is seen holding a yellow rose while spreading the message of love and kindness. Through the post, the actor is promoting love while pledging to spread more kindness even in the most hateful times. The post has been receiving a lot of love as fans flood the comments section in agreement.

Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha

Sunny Leone recently wished her sweet angel, Nisha Kaur Weber, through a heartfelt post on love and kindness. She posted a picture where Nisha is seen holding a beautiful yellow rose which signifies friendship and companionship. An audio clip has also been added with the picture which consists of 5-year-old Nisha’s personalized message to the world.

In the audio clipping, Nisha is heard putting forth the one wish she has on this special occasion. She says that she wants children around the world to join hands against evil and defeat it with kindness. She also adorably bids goodbye to Sunny Leone’s followers, at the end of the audio message.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone added an appreciation post for daughter Nisha while speaking about how she changed their lives for the better. The actor has mentioned how she finds it hard to believe that the young girl is already five years old. She has wished her ‘sweet angel’ a happy birthday, while shedding some light on how smart, thoughtful, loving, and caring the little girl is. The actor has added that Nisha is a responsible kid who takes care of her brothers and is a gift to their family from God.

Sunny Leone is also hopeful about bringing a change in the current scenario with love, kindness, and peace. She has spoken about the future of this world and has stressed on the need to create better human beings in general. At the end of the caption, Sunny Leone has also mentioned that her motive is to spread love and restore kindness as much as possible. Have a look at the post on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sunny Leone has received a lot of love from the fans for her heartfelt message. A number of people have also dropped birthday wishes for Nisha Kaur Weber while speaking highly of her sweet nature. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

