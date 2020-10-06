Sunny Singh Admits He Doesn't Understand 'star Son' Space: 'My Father Didn't Recommend Me'

Actor Sunny Singh recently spoke about the pressures of being a part of a star family and confessed that he doesn’t understand that space very well. Explaining his stance behind the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Singh mentioned that even though his father, Jai Singh Nijjar has been working in the industry for the past 40 years, he has never recommended Sunny to anyone. Adding to the same, Sunny Singh revealed that he often kept lurking around his father’s office and introduced himself to people who visited his father.

'I did TV shows and modelling': Sunny Singh

More so, Sunny Singh opined that references do help one to start, however, the actor added that if the audience doesn’t accept them, they stand no chance. Sunny further mentioned that the moment one achieves something, it gets more difficult for them to hold onto that place. Sunny’s father, Jai Singh Nijjar is an action director and has worked in many movies like Chennai Express and Shivaay.

In his interview, Sunny Singh also recalled the time when he modelled and did television shows when films looked a bit ‘difficult’. Adding to the same, Sunny revealed that he would often get worried about spoiling his father’s reputation in the industry. The actor added that things started changing for him after he worked for Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vani.

Sunny on the professional front

If the rumours are to be believed, Sunny Singh is currently gearing up for his next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles.

The actor shot to prominence with his performance in the widely-acclaimed film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The story of the film revolves around the lives of two childhood friends Sonu and Titu, whose friendship is tested when an innocent Titu decides to marry Sweety, who is not just behind his money but is hell-bent on breaking their friendship too. The movie earned Rs 108 crores at the box office. The actor was last seen in Jai Mummy Di, which also stars Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak in prominent roles.

