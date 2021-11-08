Sunny Singh Celebrates 100 Days Of 'Adipurush'; Opens Up On Bond With Prabhas

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films ever since it was announced. Viewers are excited to watch a mythological drama based on the legendary tale of Ramayana. The film recently completed 100 days of shooting with Prabhas wrapping up his part. Actor Sunny Singh, who will play the role of Hanuman, recently celebrated 100 days of Adipurush by sharing a photo with Prabhas.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny SIngh recently celebrates 100 days of Adipurush. The actor shared a selfie with South star Prabhas. In the picture, the two shared a warm smile with Sunny donning a checked shirt and Prabhas in a black kurta with a grey scarf. Sharing the photo, Sunny Singh highlighted his strong bond with the Bahubali actor. He wrote, "@actorprabhas our paths may change as life goes on but the bond of friendship will remain strong. It is overwhelming working with you big brother @actorprabhas. 100 days of Adipurush."

This is not the first time Sunny Singh has opened up about working with Prabhas. On the South star's birthday, Sunny Singh shared a photo via Instagram and addressed Prabhas as his big brother. He also revealed the two of them share an emotional bond. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big brother @actorprabhas! Working with you has been such a revelation, and the emotional bond we share is next to none. Wishing you all the happiness in the world."

Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Singh revealed what working with Prabhas was like. The actor said he calls Prabhas his elder brother. The actor added how despite being a superstar of that stature, Prabhas is very humble. He further highlighted Prabhas' love for food and revealed he keeps sending it across. Moreover, the actor revealed one could find four to five varieties of food in Prabhas' vanity.

Details about Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming mythological drama based on Ramayana. The film has a star-studded cast with Prabhas playing Ram, Saif Ali Khan portraying Sita and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady Sita. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022

Image: Instagram/@mesunnysingh