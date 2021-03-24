Sunny Singh Happy To Play Laxman In 'Adipurush', Says 'the Adrenaline Rush Is Super High'

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's lead actor Sunny Singh has gained a lot of popularity over the years among the fans of his films. At the beginning of this year, the actor had teased his fans to get ready for a surprise and had hinted that he is ready for 2021 and it is going to be a big year for him. Back then, his fans were left guessing but speculations started amongst them as they felt that the actor might be seen in Prabhas starrer film, Adipurush.

Sunny Singh to star in Adipurush

Recently, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor has addressed these rumours and made a huge announcement. The actor has confirmed that he will be a part of Adipurush. He has now opened up further on the subject sharing his experience about working on the project. Here is what he said,

Adipurush will mark my first Pan India Film. When I was offered this film, I can't express in words how happy I was. To play the character of Laxman on the big screen is going to be a very different experience for me as in the past I haven't done a role in the Mythological - period genre. My past films have been commercial films but this one is altogether different from all of the films so far.

About Adipurush plot, Sunny Singh said,

The background and setting of the film is that of Ramayan to which the people across India would connect as we all have grown up learning about the tale, so the overall impact of it is going to be grand, huge!! As the film is multilingual and rehearsing, shooting in the Telugu language is a new journey that I embark on with Adipurush. The adrenaline rush is super high and I am absolutely loving the whole process.

Adipurush marks the acting debut for Sunny Singh in regional cinema. Moreover, the actor will be seen working with megastars of the entertainment industry like, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut who form Adipurush cast. this will also make it the first ensemble cast he is set to be a part of for a movie. Lastly, it is a Pan-India film which again is a first for Sunny Singh whose 2021 looks promising already.